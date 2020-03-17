The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Lied About Rejecting WHO Tests, Doctor Confirms

During his press conference, Donald Trump claimed the WHO tests were not up to FDA standards, choosing instead to develop our own. Dr. Joseph Fair confirms the exact opposite is the case. "The reason WHO didn't offer us the test is because they only offered them for free to impoverished nations," Dr. Fair explained on MSNBC. "We have to buy them." Turning to the question of flawed tests, Dr. Fair said, "The tests that were out that were inaccurate were -- false positives and false negatives -- were actually the CDC tests, not the commercial tests." "So that's the opposite of what happened," he concluded. That is backed up by this report from the Washington Post Founder of a small Berlin-based company, the ponytailed 54-year-old first raced to help German researchers come up with a diagnostic test and then spurred his company to produce and ship more than 1.4 million tests by the end of February for the World Health Organization. “My wife and I have been working 16 hours a day, seven days a week, ever since,” Landt said by phone about 1 a.m. Friday, Berlin time. “Our days are full.”

