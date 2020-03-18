Fox News: 'Never Apologize, Never Explain'

Articles

There was one more significant way that [Roger] Ailes positioned Fox News in a manner unlike any other news organization. In just about every other place, journalistic mistakes and malpractice were dealt with openly.... Fox, by contrast, lived under the mantra: “never apologize, never explain.” --Jeff Greenfiled, "The Secret of Roger Ailes’ Billion-Dollar Bubble," Politico Magazine, May 18, 2017 That certainly seems to be the approach at Fox right now: Last week, Jeanine was arguing that the Coronavirus was no more deadlier than the flu. This week, her tone is noticeably different pic.twitter.com/UVLVUdqKDl — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 15, 2020 PIRRO: And you must be informed about this virus. You cannot be complacent. You may be young and your children may be even younger, and while children don't seem to be affected, kids can be carriers who, with just a simple hug or kiss to Grandma, or anyone older, can pass something that may be harmless to the child but lethal to the older person. Pitch in! It'll make you feel better.

