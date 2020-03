Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 09:01 Hits: 0

In Illinois, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has changed how her office approaches prosecutions which has been criticized by police and others. Voters in the county will decide her fate Tuesday.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/17/817022018/foxxs-efforts-for-judicial-change-overshadowed-by-celebrity-case?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics