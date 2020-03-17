The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Of Course Moscow Mitch Wants Old Federal Judges To Retire

Moscow Mitch McConnell's total obsession with overturning the federal judiciary really knows no bounds. He's prioritized it above everything, including safeguarding the nation's health during a global pandemic that is shutting down large swathes of the country. The Senate majority leader is so obsessed that he's even trying to push federal judges into retirement. He's leaning particularly on "judges nominated by Presidents Ronald Reagan, George Bush and George W. Bush," telling them that "making the change now would be advantageous," The New York Times’ Carl Hulse reports. McConnell's sense of urgency is apparently driven by the likelihood that Donald Trump won't be in office another four years, as well as the fact that the Republican Senate majority is teetering right now. Never mind that further packing the courts with Trump's young, unqualified, and extremist partisans is one more issue voters are focusing on this election and will probably further endanger vulnerable Republicans: Moscow Mitch wants to put his lasting, extremist, nihilistic stamp on the nation for generations to come.

