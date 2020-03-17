Fox Panel Slams Devin Nunes For COVID Stupidity

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 12:11 Hits: 1

A panel of doctors on Fox News encouraged Americans not to listen to Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) plea for people to go to restaurants and pubs during the novel coronavirus pandemic. “There’s a lot of concerns with the economy here because people are scared to go out,” Nunes said during a Sunday appearance on Fox News. “But I will just say, one of the things you can do if you’re healthy, you and your family, it’s a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant.” “Just don’t run to the grocery store and buy $4,000 of food!” he added. “Go to your local pub.” On Monday, Dr. Nicole Saphier — a Fox News contributor — shot down Nunes’ advice. A panel of doctors on Fox News encouraged Americans not to listen to Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) plea for people to go to restaurants and pubs during the novel coronavirus pandemic. “There’s a lot of concerns with the economy here because people are scared to go out,” Nunes said during a Sunday appearance on Fox News. “But I will just say, one of the things you can do if you’re healthy, you and your family, it’s a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant.” “Just don’t run to the grocery store and buy $4,000 of food!” he added. “Go to your local pub.” On Monday, Dr. Nicole Saphier — a Fox News contributor — shot down Nunes’ advice.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/fox-panel-slams-devin-nunes-covid