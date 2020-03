Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 16:30 Hits: 4

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) is pushing back on President Trump’s anticipated request for economic relief for the airline industry, which has been hit hard by the spread of coronavirus and waves of flight cancellations.U.S....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/488012-schumer-pushes-back-on-relief-for-airline-industries