Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and more than a dozen of their Democratic colleagues sent a letter to Vice President Pence on Tuesday demanding answers over the insufficient availability of coronavirus testing kits...

