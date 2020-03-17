Tom Nichols: Trump's Lost The Benefit Of The Doubt With Most Americans

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 12:13 Hits: 2

Joe Scarborough wondered it the U.S. would be locked down "like France and Spain." Tom Nichols warned that we shouldn't count on Trump having a normal press conference as proof he would do the right thing. "One press conference where the president meets kind of the minimum requirements of sobriety and clarity is not a sea change," he said. "It is something to be happy about. It is something to applaud, but I think, you know, the president has trouble focusing. I think that's true for this administration in general. I think most Americans probably would be happy if Tony Fauci became president right about now. I don't think it's going to be a good move to try to go for a national lockdown," he warned. "Looking at this as a matter of policy, I think the problem is that this president has lost the benefit of the doubt with a lot of people. so things like very draconian measures that look like curtailments of freedom, especially during an election season, are going to get a jaundiced eye from a lot of Americans. That's unfortunate. I don't say that because I somehow think the president would be up to no good doing that, or the team around him, or the doctors advising him.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/tom-nichols-trumps-lost-benefit-doubt-most