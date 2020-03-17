Trump Loving Pastor Tells His Followers To Shake Hands: 'We’re Raising Up Revivalists, Not Pansies'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 14:59 Hits: 2

Why are Trump-supporting Evangelical pastors trying to kill members of their congregations? Yesterday, I wrote about wingnut Pastor Guillermo Maldonado telling his flock down in Florida, “If we die, we die for Christ. If we live, we live for Christ, so what do you lose?” It's an insane effort to push back against some radical Dem worldwide plot aided by the media to hurt Trump and tum the COIVD19 into a hoax. Today we find radical conspiracy theorist Rodney Howard-Browne held services at his The River church in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Sunday, where he encouraged congregants to greet one another by shaking hands because, as he said, “we’re raising up revivalists, not pansies.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trump-loving-pastor-tells-his-followers