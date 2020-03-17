Trump Still Using 'Chinese Virus' For COVID-19

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 16:15 Hits: 2

Before too many of us start congratulating Trump for doing the bare minimum to fight this pandemic, it was just a few weeks ago he was still calling this "a hoax." It's worth reminding everyone that he's still out there, dividing people, pitting people against one another, making counter-productive statements and actions which divide all of us. Because that's just who and what he is. Source: The Week President Trump is doubling down on labeling the COVID-19 coronavirus the "Chinese virus" even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's director calls such language inappropriate. Trump in a tweet on Tuesday morning criticizing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) labeled the virus that originated in Wuhan, China, the "Chinese Virus," repeating the term after using it in a tweet on Monday.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trump-still-using-chinese-virus-covid-19