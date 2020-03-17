Here’s who donors in Tuesday primary states are backing

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 13:29 Hits: 4

As former Vice President Joe Biden gains momentum in the Democratic presidential primary, he’s spending more money in Tuesday’s contests though he trails Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in fundraising in the four states.

Biden received less campaign cash than his Democratic opponent in Illinois, Ohio and Arizona. Florida donors, however, favored the former vice president, who is expected to win big in all four states.

After a win in South Carolina led to victories in 9 of 14 Super Tuesday states and another four on March 10, Biden’s campaign gained momentum. He received endorsements from former Democratic presidential candidates and is benefitting from massive outside spending .

Biden’s campaign spent $7 million on TV ads in five states including Ohio and Florida. Unite the Country , a super PAC backing Biden, has spent over $939,000 in the last week alone. The group has spent nearly $11.9 million to boost Biden this cycle. Meanwhile, Sanders spent over $8 million advertising in states hosting primaries after Super Tuesday.

Biden the top Democratic recipient in delegate-rich Florida

Political insiders predict disappointing results for Sanders in Florida where the vast majority of voters are senior citizens and young voter turnout is far lower.

Sanders and Biden have long awaited the Florida contest, which is rich in convention delegates. When Florida donors aren’t giving to Trump, their top presidential candidate, they give to Biden.

Trump received over $12 million from donors in the state. He raised the most money in Florida’s top metro areas . Florida is one of Biden’s top contributing states. So far in this election cycle, Floridians gave Biden more than $4.8 million to support his presidential run. Sanders received more than $3.5 million from Florida donors.

Neither Democratic candidate spent time campaigning in Florida. But after the Nevada caucuses and South Carolina primary, both deployed staff from Nevada and South Carolina to the swing state. Biden planned to campaign in Florida but canceled his events because of coronavirus concerns.

Biden secured an influential endorsement from Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat. South Florida regional newspaper the Sun-Sentinel also endorsed him.

The former vice president has a significant lead over Sanders in most polls, according to RealClearPolitics . An Emerson College poll puts Biden at 65 percent, followed by Sanders at 27 percent and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) at 2 percent.

In the 2016 primary, Sanders lost Florida to Hillary Clinton by nearly 30 points. With 219 delegates at risk, the Sunshine State race serves to amplify Biden’s third White House run and potentially put the final nail in Sanders’ campaign.

Donations might not translate to votes for Sanders in Illinois

Sanders received the largest amount of cash from Illinois donors but is trailing in the polls. He raised over $4.1 million, almost twice the $2.4 million raised by Biden through January.

Illinois has 155 delegates up for grabs and Biden is projected to win 102, with 59 percent of the vote, according to FiveThirtyEight ’s average of polls. Until Super Tuesday, when the former vice president’s numbers rose favorably, Sanders was projected to win the state with 28 percent of the vote. Sanders is still expected to win 30 percent.

Trump falls right behind Biden in contributions from Illinois at $1.6 million.

Biden is endorsed by dozens of current and former elected officials in the state, including incumbent lawmakers running in Illinois’ congressional races such as Rep. Danny Davis , Rep. Bobby Rush and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi . Biden also has the backing of Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth .

Governor J.B. Pritzker, who originally said he would stay out of the Democratic primary, recently endorsed the former vice president.

Trump gains most in Ohio as primary is postponed

Trump raised the largest amount from Ohio donors at over $3.4 million. Sanders was second at nearly $1.9 million and Biden trailed with $844,000 in contributions.

The president has a significant lead in donations from Ohioans in metro areas compared to the Democratic presidential candidates. Ohio donors from 14 of 15 major metro areas gave the most to Trump.

Biden’s Super Tuesday performance significantly boosted his predicted vote share and he is now projected to win 87 of 136 delegates.

Meanwhile, Ohio officials are trying to postpone the primaries amid concerns over coronavirus. “People should not have to choose between their rights and their health,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday. Officials are proposing the primary be held on June 2.

Biden lags in donations but bags big endorsements in Arizona

Amid conflicting polling and fundraising numbers, both Democratic candidates are vying for Arizona’s 67 delegates.

Trump raised the most in the state bringing in more than $2.1 million. Sanders raised more than $1.6 million compared with Biden’s $607,000.

Despite the disparity in fundraising numbers, Biden is polling ahead of Sanders. A Monmouth University poll shows Biden at 51 percent and Sanders at 31 percent. Among early voters, 50 percent said they voted for Biden compared with 27 percent for Sanders. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.1 percentage points.

Biden is endorsed by Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Rep. Greg Stanton after his win in South Carolina. Sanders secured endorsements from liberal group Arizona Youth Climate Strike and state Sen. Juan Mendez of District 26.

Following Biden’s successive wins in the primaries, a group of wealthy donors who reportedly intended to launch a super PAC against Sanders, recently dropped the idea. The group’s proposal was to raise a minimum of $20 million to pay for ads against Sanders. Several outside groups are already spending millions to target Sanders .



