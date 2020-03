Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020

Two Senate Democrats called Monday for the U.S. to expand by-mail voting and early voting in order to ensure that voter participation is not reduced by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.In a Washington Post op-ed, Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/487941-klobuchar-wyden-call-for-expanded-mail-in-and-early-voting-amid-coronavirus