Lead Lawyer For Impeachment Went Through Hell To Be Tested For COVID-19

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 00:16 Hits: 3

Getting tested for COVID-19 is a disaster in our country, no matter what Donald Trump and the White House says. No, you cannot just get tested. You have to jump through so many hoops and have a presumptive positive due to exposure to someone else who has a confirmed positive, have travelled to one of the countries dealing with an outbreak or be in a special category (older, compromised immune system, etc). Daniel Goldman, one of the lawyers from the House Impeachment trial, live tweeted his days long journey to finally getting tested. And it turned out he was positive! Here are the tweets about his journey: Let’s be very clear: unless you have pneumonia and traveled to one of 5 high-risk countries recently, you can NOT get a #COVID19 test in New York City. If you, like me, have a fever and a headache (but tested negative for the flu), you are unable to rule out #COVID19. Shameful. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 11, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/daniel-goldman-lawyer-house-impeachment