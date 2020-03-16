The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Politics Podcast: How Uncertainty Around The Coronavirus Affects Our Life And Politics

Category: World Politics

 
The spread of the new coronavirus has upended American life overnight. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses how much we don’t know about the crisis when trying to assess its impact on life and politics. They also discuss how the virus is affecting plans of the states that were planning on holding primary elections on Tuesday.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-how-uncertainty-around-the-coronavirus-affects-our-life-and-politics/

