Politics Podcast: How Uncertainty Around The Coronavirus Affects Our Life And Politics

Published on Monday, 16 March 2020

The spread of the new coronavirus has upended American life overnight. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses how much we don’t know about the crisis when trying to assess its impact on life and politics. They also discuss how the virus is affecting plans of the states that were planning on holding primary elections on Tuesday.

