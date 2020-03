Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 18:22 Hits: 0

Senate Democrats will change a Tuesday in-person caucus lunch to a conference call, marking the latest change to regular Capitol Hill activity amid growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. A spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Charles...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/487831-senate-democrats-move-caucus-lunch-to-conference-call-over-coronavirus-concerns