Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 18:36 Hits: 0

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is set to propose at least $750 billion to combat the coronavirus as lawmakers discuss a third legislative package.The proposal, according to the Democratic leader's office, is set to be presented to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/487845-schumer-to-propose-at-least-750-billion-to-combat-coronavirus