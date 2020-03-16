Narcissist Trump Gives Himself A Perfect 10 For COVID-19 Response As Markets Crash To All-Time Lows.

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 March 2020

Please, how do we keep this man off the television? He's killing the markets and the economy. Knowing that the Dow futures were in the tank, was he still high because of a Friday bounce-back that he could magically think he would show his orange face and the markets would respond? I thought Mike Pence was running the virus task force. What about Dr. Fauci? Last week Trump said he takes "no responsibility" whatsoever for the federal government's response to this pandemic and instead blamed Obama. This has been his only political move: Attack previous administrations when he fails. As Trump began today's press conference, the stock market tickers plummeted all the time he was talking. As the markets were closing, a reporter yelled at the podium and was able to get in this question. "Mr. President, the other day you said you were not responsible for the testing shortfall. Very simple question, does the buck stop with you? On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate your response to this crisis?" Trump did not respond to "does the buck stop with him," but quickly gave himself a perfect 10 on his response to this crisis. "I'd rate it a 10," he said.

