Winning Back The Senate

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 09:26 Hits: 0

Just as he's done in Colorado, North Carolina, Arizona, New Mexico, etc, Brooklyn's Chuck Schumer has decided to choose who Maine's U.S. Senate nominee for the Susan Collins seat will be. This is bad enough on the face, but Schumer almost always gets it wrong. He picks losers, and then, Republicans win seats. And when he does manage to come up with someone who can win, they always turn out to be the worst members of the Senate, like Kyrsten Sinema and Jackie Rosen. He's decided he wants establishment hack Sara Gideon as the Maine candidate, someone who shies away from anything that ever 'rocks the boat' and opposes Medicare for All and the Green New Deal -- inexplicably-- just at a time of an existential tipping point for the country. The word "bold" is like a curse word for Gideon who has tried to present herself as similar to Susan Collins as she can without being Susan Collins. The alternative to Collins and Gideon is progressive Democrat Betsy Sweet, who has been endorsed by Blue America.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/winning-back-senate