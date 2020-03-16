Senate To Take Up House Coronavirus Bill ... Sometime

Articles

After a long weekend at home, the Senate is coming back to work Monday and will get around to passing the House’s coronavirus relief package … sometime this week, probably. The House plan includes free coronavirus testing, paid sick leave for workers at companies with fewer than 500 workers (a huge hole, with 80% of workers at large companies), and stronger unemployment insurance. The House will issue a “technical correction” on Monday after its bill was put together quickly for passage early Saturday. As for the Senate, Republicans are in no particular hurry, as that long weekend clearly showed, and are ready to pick some fights to further weaken what the bill does for workers. When you read that Sen. Ron Johnson is very concerned that giving people paid sick leave in a pandemic would be a bad idea because it might hurt businesses—even though the House bill includes a tax credit for the businesses to cover the sick leave—remember that just one senator can hold up a bill.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/senate-take-house-coronavirus-bill