Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 14:20 Hits: 2

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders clashed over their records Sunday as they offered plans for combatting the new coronavirus, which is changing day-to-day life in the United States and much of the world. Mike O’Sullivan reports, the candidates debated without a live audience.

