Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 09:00 Hits: 1

The first one-on-one debate between the two men was supposed to be in Arizona, one of four states voting in the Democratic presidential primaries Tuesday. But it took place in a TV studio instead.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/16/816302584/4-takeaways-from-the-biden-sanders-debate-during-the-coronavirus-crisis?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics