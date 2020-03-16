The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mar-A-Lago, 'A Gilded Petri Dish For A Global Disease'

There's a deep irony at play here, that Trump's own property needs immediate disinfection because so many of his guests are contracting the coronavirus. Even RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has gotten sick after attending an event at Mar-A-Lago. Source: Politico Mar-a-Lago, the crown jewel of President Donald Trump’s real estate empire, has been his refuge and sanctuary throughout his time in office. Unlike in Washington, where the president is mostly cloistered inside the White House and interacts with a constant stream of aides and lawmakers, he gets to rub elbows and hobnob with his friends and other glitterati at his Palm Beach estate — showing off a real estate beauty to other elites. Now it could take a place in history as an international transfer point for a deadly virus spreading across the globe.

