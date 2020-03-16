Sheriff Clarke Has 'Lost' His 'Mind' On Twitter

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 March 2020

It's a rare day at Crooks and Liars when we start a post agreeing with Charlie Sykes, but these are rare times: I’ve known this guy for years. He’s lost his f**king mind .... pic.twitter.com/8yX78lGg6h — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) March 16, 2020 Yep, David Clarke HAS lost his effing mind. GO INTO THE STREETS FOLKS. Visit bars, restaurants, shopping malls, CHURCHES and demand that your schools re-open. NOW!If government doesn’t stop this foolishness...STAY IN THE STREETS.END GOVERNEMNT CONTROL OVER OUR LIVES. IF NOT NOW, WHEN?THIS IS AN EXPLOITATION OF A CRISIS. — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) March 15, 2020 I expect he's been taken off of Fox and has to get his attention fix any way he can -- yep, definite anger at "Fox Management."

