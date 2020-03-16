The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump's Trade Czar Navarro Can't Answer Economy Questions

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

At some point we all give up on the Trump Administration. Case in point: Poppy Harlow tried to get some economic answers from Trump's Trade guy, Peter Navarro. But Peter had four talking points and was not going to budge. "People are freaking out here." said the CNN host. Peter Navarro went on about a payroll tax cut (long term HARM to Social Security Peter!) and the supply chain for testing swabs. Just a reminder that Peter Navarro is fringe pseudo-expert who isn't taken seriously by any real economist. The only reason he's in the White House is because Jared didn't know anything about China, searched "China" on Amazon, & liked the title of Navarro's book: DEATH BY CHINA — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) March 16, 2020 Peter Navarro is the most vile crackpot in the Trump administration. And that's saying a lot. — nats_fan (@natsfan2019) March 16, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trumps-trade-czar-navarro-cant-answer

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version