Florida Trump-Loving Pastor Demands Followers Come To Church To Fight 'Demonic' COVID19

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 15:59 Hits: 12

A Trump-loving Florida pastor told his parishioners to ignore the CDC and the federal government's warnings and to come to church so that we may "live" or "die for Christ." Pastor Guillermo Maldonado has hosted events for Donald Trump in the past, as the Miami Herald reported, left a now-deleted Facebook video to his followers advising parishioners who were thinking of skipping the Sunday service who might feel sick. “You have two choices. Come in and receive your healing, or stay home and miss out.” Is he afraid his collection baskets will be a bit empty this week? Bianca Padro Ocasio breaks this news: The pastor of a megachurch in South Florida warned his parishioners Sunday that fears of exposure to COVID-19 was a “demonic spirit,” and he encouraged his parishioners to show up to worship and not heed warnings from officials to avoid crowded spaces. “Do you believe God would bring his people to his house to be contagious with the virus? Of course not,” said pastor Guillermo Maldonado, who goes by the term of “apostle,” at a service on Sunday morning at the King Jesus International Ministry in Kendall.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/florida-megachurch-trump-loving-pastor