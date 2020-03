4 More US States Prepare to Vote Despite COVID-19

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020

Despite the cancellation of most political events in America due to coronavirus, four more states hold presidential nominating contests Tuesday that could virtually eliminate any doubt as to which Democrat will face President Donald Trump in November. As VOA's Kane Farabaugh reports from Chicago, former Vice President Joe Biden is widely expected to add to his delegate lead over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders when votes are cast in Florida, Ohio, Illinois and Arizona.

