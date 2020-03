Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 10:00 Hits: 3

The Senate returns to work Monday to take up the House-passed coronavirus relief package, but senators are already starting discussions about a second round of economic stimulus.Lawmakers and aides expect an additional legislative package would...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/487531-teetering-economy-sparks-talk-of-second-stimulus-package