Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 09:01 Hits: 4

Louisiana and Georgia have postponed their presidential primaries, but the four states scheduled to vote on Tuesday say they are moving forward. Here's what they're doing to keep voters safe.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/16/815504537/voting-amid-coronavirus-what-you-need-to-know?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics