Norwegian University Warns Students About 'Poorly Developed Health Services' In USA: Report

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 09:27 Hits: 5

A Norwegian university has reportedly backtracked after calling health services in the United States poorly developed. In a post on Facebook, the Norwegian University of Science and Technology advised some international students students to return home. "This applies especially if you are staying in a country with poorly developed health services and infrastructure, for example the USA," the post said, according to reports. Norway with the accuracy. pic.twitter.com/8Cchc0SyXk — Tammi Gaw (@tammigaw) March 15, 2020 By Sunday afternoon, the reference to the United States had been removed from the Facebook posting.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/norwegian-university-warns-students-about