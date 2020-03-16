John Oliver Walks Us Through How To Live In The Age Of Coronavirus

Articles

Published on Monday, 16 March 2020

On Last Week Tonight, John Oliver last night offered more information, leadership, and encouragement than the man who's allegedly the leader of the free world. Via the Daily Beast: “We are clearly in the midst of a rapidly escalating outbreak, and it’s very difficult to say exactly where things stand—especially because, despite Trump repeatedly claiming otherwise, tests for this virus are still not available in most places to those who need them, which means that we can’t properly track the virus, or know how quickly it’s spreading,” explained Oliver. Indeed, the Trump administration delayed the production and distribution of novel coronavirus tests—even though, according to reports, the White House knew it was going to be a “major threat,” but Trump “did not push to do aggressive additional testing… partly because more testing might have led to more cases being discovered of coronavirus outbreak, and the president had made clear—the lower the numbers on coronavirus, the better for the president, the better for his potential re-election this fall.” “That is not only catastrophic… it’s also deeply frustrating, especially when you see how quickly other countries, including South Korea, ramped up their testing capabilities,” said Oliver, continuing, “Nothing is fine here. The president’s response has sadly been characterized by disorganization and lies.”

