Joe Biden Says If He's The Nominee, His VP Pick Will Be A Woman

It's not a big surprise in political circles, where it's been assumed that if Biden wins the nomination, not only would he pick a female running mate, she is likely to be black. (Last night, he also promised to put a black female judge on the Supreme Court.) But Biden made headlines last night when he went public with his decision. Via the New York Times: “I commit that I will, in fact, appoint a woman to be vice president,” Mr. Biden said. “There are a number of women qualified to be president tomorrow.” Mr. Biden made his commitment in response to a videotaped question from a voter posed first to Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont about how he would ensure his cabinet would be equipped to offer the best possible advice about women’s physical and financial health. A transcript of their initial exchange is below. Shortly after this exchange, Mr. Sanders was pressed on whether he, too, would commit to selecting a woman as his running made. “In all likelihood, I will,” he said. And the guessing game begins: Ok, so who is the woman VP going to be? Kamala Harris? That's my bet. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 16, 2020

