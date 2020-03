Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 02:50 Hits: 7

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Sunday that discussions were already underway about additional coronavirus legislation beyond a second package that passed the House this weekend. McConnell, in a statement, said he had...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/487732-mcconnell-discussions-underway-on-additional-coronavirus-bills