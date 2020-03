Articles

Sunday, 15 March 2020

Tonight is the final Democratic debate of the primary season, with the field pared down to Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden. It is sponsored by CNN and Univision. The debate can be viewed online at CNN.com, where they will be streaming it online for free. They're not allowing embeds, so open it up in a new tab and settle in to share your thoughts with us here.

