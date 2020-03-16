The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Illinois Governor Complains That White House Staffer 'Yelled At Him' After Tweet

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

After all of the talk about social distancing, the scene at Chicago O'Hare airport and other international airports was chaotic and dangerous, due to new federal restrictions on international travel, a situation which alarmed and angered Illinois governor JB Pritzker. Out of frustration, Pritzker turned to Twitter: The crowds & lines O’Hare are unacceptable & need to be addressed immediately.@realDonaldTrump @VP since this is the only communication medium you pay attention to—you need to do something NOW.These crowds are waiting to get through customs which is under federal jurisdiction — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 15, 2020 He went on to say that the Trumpsters need to get their "s@#t together now." The federal government needs to get its s@#t together.  NOW. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 15, 2020

