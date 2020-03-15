Jerry Falwell Jr. Whines To Fox News That Only Landowners Should Run Virginia

Articles

Famous 20th century American televangelist Jerry Falwell has a son, Jerry Falwell Jr. Falwell Jr. has been tied to the Trump campaign not only as a supporter, but as one of the many guys Trump’s former personal attorney and criminal, Michael Cohen, helped when strange salacious materials began circulating that included Falwell and his wife and a blackmailer. Anyway, Falwell Jr. was on Fox News this Friday morning to talk about how Virginia, now turned “blue” due to an election where Virginians came out and voted for NOT Republicans, was going to hell … for landowners like Falwell Jr. “The Washington D.C. suburbs now control every Virginia statewide election and that’s the result of the radical government in Richmond. And they're passing all kinds of bills that are just contrary to what the majority of Virginians—not the majority of Virginians, but most Virginians as far as land mass, support,” Fallwell Jr. said on Fox News.

