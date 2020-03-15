Report: Russian Intelligence Services May Be Sponsoring Neo-Nazi Paramilitaries In The U.S.

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 14:27 Hits: 3

We’ve known for some time that Russia’s authoritarian regime has played a key role in spreading far-right white-nationalist ideology around the globe. We’ve also known for some time that Russian intelligence interfered in the 2016 U.S. election, mainly through disinformation campaigns. The inevitable next step is apparently here: American intelligence officials, according to The New York Times, now believe that neo-Nazi paramilitary operations such as The Base and its Northwest-based training operations, used to plan and train for terrorist acts in the United States, including possibly during the coming election season, are being underwritten and overseen by Russian intelligence services. The Times’ report cites seven unnamed intelligence officials who briefed the paper’s reporters on Russia’s updated tactics in interfering with the 2020 election. One of the new tactics appears to involve activating neo-Nazi terrorists, radicalized online and organized through the internet.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/report-russian-intelligence-services-may