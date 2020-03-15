Alveda King Tells Fox News: The Bible Says COVID-19 Is 'Biological Warfare'

Articles

Sunday, 15 March 2020

Evangelist Alveda King told Fox News viewers on Sunday that the novel coronavirus is part of a "plot" to unleash "biological warfare" on the planet. On Sunday, King appeared on Fox & Friends to praise President Donald Trump for declaring a national day of prayer to combat the pandemic. "President Trump is reminding us to be wise," King told Fox News host Pete Hegseth. "I think he said that a vaccine is on the verge and some other types of precautions... That should be very comforting for us." (In fact, a COVID-19 vaccine will take at least 18 months to develop, according to the World Health Organization.) King continued: "In my prayer, [I say], 'God is this you doing this for judgement?' And then I went to Psalms 2 and it says the rulers and the kings of the Earth get together and plot and do certain kind of things." "So, evil people -- it seems as though biological warfare was involved in this to some degree," she added. "I'm not a conspiracy theorist and I don't want to make up anything." "Yeah, we don't know that," Hegseth interrupted. "I get that." "We don't," King agreed. "I think this is human error, not God trying to [punish] America."

