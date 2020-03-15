Steve Mnuchin: Trump Didn't Lie, Everyone Just 'Misinterpreted' His Oval Office Address

Articles

Sunday, 15 March 2020

This is another edition of Trump surrogates having to reinterpret Trump's words so the American public understands what he means and not what he says when he says it. Donald Trump gave an Oval Office address this past Wednesday that was put together by Stephen Miller and Jared Kushner at the last second. It was inaccurate, confusing, filled with misinformation and xenophobia that caused worldwide panic and the stock markets to crash in real time. It also caused total chaos within his own administration. On ABC's This Week, host Jonathan Karl questioned Steve Mnuchin about the Oval Office address and what caused the errors. KARL: The market, and not just the market, also reacted fairly negatively to the Oval Office address. Can you help me understand what happened there? I mean, the president said several things. He said that cargo would be banned coming in from Europe. He said -- he failed to mention that American citizens would not be subject to the ban. He said that insurance companies were going to cover all costs associated with treatment of the coronavirus. These were all false statements. How, in a -- in an Oval Office address, do statements about the president's own proposals end up being wrong?

