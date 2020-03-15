The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Acting DHS Chief Takes Heat For Tweet Addressing &#8216;Very Stressful&#8217; Airport Lines

Acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf took heat after acknowledging in a tweet early Sunday morning that passengers are experiencing long lines at airports amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In his Sunday morning tweet, Wolf said that Homeland Security is “aware of the long lines” due to an increase in medical screening requirements and that it’s “working with the airlines to expedite the process.”

Wolf’s tweet comes on the heels of President Trump’s 30-day European travel ban announcement — with the exception of Ireland and the United Kingdom — in order to prevent new cases of COVID-19 from entering the country.

On Saturday, Trump revised the ban to include the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Wolf’s attempt at assuring the public that help is on the way did nothing to calm social media’s users reactions to the long lines at airports.

Below are some of the reactions to Wolf’s tweet:

Social media users had begun airing their grievances online hours before Wolf’s tweet, however.

