Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 12:00 Hits: 7

Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) are playing hardball as they try to torpedo a House-passed surveillance deal.The two GOP senators, and their allies on both sides of the aisle, have already netted one victory: They will have...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/487537-trump-privacy-hawks-upend-surveillance-brawl