Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 11:00 Hits: 7

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the country, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders will debate Sunday night in Washington with no live audience.

(Image credit: Matt Rourke/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/15/815585099/biden-and-sanders-debate-sunday-in-d-c-heres-what-you-need-to-know?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics