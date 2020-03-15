This Coronavirus Is Unlike Anything In Our Lifetime, And We Have To Stop Comparing It To The Flu

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 13:00

by Charles Ornstein ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. As a longtime health care reporter, the unfolding coronavirus pandemic represents everything I’ve read about — from the early days of epidemiology to the staggering toll of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic — but had not covered in my lifetime. And still, I have been caught off guard by the pushback from top elected officials and even some friends and acquaintances who keep comparing it to the flu. “So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu,” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on March 9. “It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!” By Friday, Trump had declared coronavirus a national emergency, freeing up resources and removing hurdles for a faster response.

