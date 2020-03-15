The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

This Coronavirus Is Unlike Anything In Our Lifetime, And We Have To Stop Comparing It To The Flu

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

by Charles Ornstein ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. As a longtime health care reporter, the unfolding coronavirus pandemic represents everything I’ve read about — from the early days of epidemiology to the staggering toll of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic — but had not covered in my lifetime. And still, I have been caught off guard by the pushback from top elected officials and even some friends and acquaintances who keep comparing it to the flu. “So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu,” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on March 9. “It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!” By Friday, Trump had declared coronavirus a national emergency, freeing up resources and removing hurdles for a faster response.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/coronavirus-unlike-anything-our-lifetime

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version