The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

GOP Chair Tested For COVID-19 After Experiencing Flu-Like Symptoms

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

The chairwoman of the Republican Party was tested for COVID-19 Friday night after experience flu-like symptoms, a party spokesperson said.

GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel went to her local hospital after “experiencing a fever and flu like symptoms,” Michael Ahrens, the GOP’s communications director, said in a statement.

When tests for the seasonal flu and strep throat came back negative, McDaniel’s doctor determined a COVID-19 test was necessary.

“As she awaits the results, out of an abundance of caution, we are contacting everyone the Chairwoman remembers coming into contact with in recent days,” Ahrens’ statement read. “Upon the advice of doctors, she and her family are self-quarantining at their home.”

President Donald Trump also said Saturday that he’d been tested for COVID-19 Friday night. Trump has come into contact with multiple people who’ve either subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 or otherwise have self-quarantined as a precaution.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/mlgh8Lv1__s/ronna-mcdaniel-coronavirus-covid-test-donald-trump

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version