In a memo released late Saturday evening, White House Doctor Sean Conley said President Trump tested negative for COVID-19.

“Last night after an in-depth conversation with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed. This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative,” Dr. Conley wrote.

