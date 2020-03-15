The Collateral Agonies

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

TPM Reader MG on new hospital bans on visitors …

This makes sense but is an extra strain on my family… Our adolescent daughter suffers from a chronic illness and was hospitalized last Thursday at our local children’s hospital in [REDACTED] for the second time this year. Her hospitalizations are lengthy. Her previous stay was 3 weeks long. A nurse called me from the unit this evening to tell me that a new rule requires that only one parent may ever visit. You have to pick. It needs to be the parent most in charge of the patient’s care because that person will also attend what were formerly called “family” sessions with doctors and other caregivers in lieu of both parents. It’s a tough situation. Meanwhile, Ohio has banned visitors all together.

Crying for all the parents with hospitalized kids.

