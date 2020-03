Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 17:20 Hits: 0

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Thursday that the Senate will cancel next week's recess to say in town to craft coronavirus legislation. The decision comes after growing calls from within the GOP...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/487261-senate-gop-weighs-canceling-recess-over-coronavirus