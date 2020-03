Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 23:59 Hits: 5

The result, according the White House, comes after Trump had been in contact with people who later tested positive.

(Image credit: Alex Brandon/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/14/815959169/president-trump-tests-negative-for-coronavirus?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics