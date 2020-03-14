The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Another Trump Presser Filled With Lies And Gross Misogyny

Let's parse this little section of Trump's Saturday press conference, shall we? In the span of three-and-a-half minutes, the man who would be king came before the press corps wearing a navy blue campaign hat, and before talking about measures he was taking to address the growing COVID-19 pandemic, he: BRAGGED ABOUT THE STOCK MARKET I was honored to see the stock market, you were mostly there with us, set a record in a short period of time, over a 45-minute period that we had the press conference yesterday in the Rose Garden. That was a record. I think we should do one of them every day, perhaps. How about five times a day? We'll do one five times a day. Isn't it a shame that cameras weren't on the faces of the reporters in the room? FIVE pressers a day? There're already long lines at the liquor store, is he trying to create a stampede?

