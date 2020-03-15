Migrants Are In For A COVID-19 Massacre Thanks To Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020

A horrifying discussion on AM Joy today revealed how Donald Trump’s cruelty means migrants face extra dangers from the coronavirus pandemic. Given the cramped conditions at detention centers, if one detained migrant gets COVID-19, “It’s going to be a massacre, because everyone will get it at the same time,” host Joy Reid said, quoting the fears of a Cuban asylum seeker. Guest Maria Teresa Kumar pointed out that the dangerous cruelty began before the coronavirus, when detainees died of the flu because the Trump administration refused to provide flu shots. Now, Trump’s cold-bloodedness is endangering the rest of us. People from the outside go to the detention centers and then back into society, Kumar said. Also, there is additional danger posed by un-detained immigrants who are afraid to get tested or go to a medical facility. Trump could help ward off disaster but it would mean finding an ounce of human decency.

