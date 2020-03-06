Democrats spent over $1 billion on failed presidential bids

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 20:39 Hits: 0

Democrats after an early debate in 2019 (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Two billionaires and two dozen hopefuls who dropped out of the Democratic primary combined to spend over $1 billion.

At this point in the 2008 and 2016 Democratic primaries, all candidates including those still in the race had spent just a fraction of that record-shattering figure . While the Democratic field spent millions on the primary, President Donald Trump built up a sizable war chest . The Republican National Committee and Trump’s team are reportedly aiming to raise $1 billion.

Mike Bloomberg , who exited the race after a poor Super Tuesday performance, dished out over $409 million through January. Tom Steyer spent almost $253 million. The two reportedly spent a combined $784 million on advertising alone through March. The total spending by dropouts will increase substantially when candidates file their new campaign finance reports on March 20.

The Democratic race was expensive from the start, featuring a diverse field that surpassed two dozen candidates at its peak. Then Bloomberg and Steyer tapped into their fortunes to create a record-breaking contest. As of this writing, only three candidates are left standing.

“We reached the point a few weeks ago, where all of the men who were still in this race and on the debate stage, all had either super PACs or they were multi billionaires, and could just, you know, rummage around in their sock drawers and find enough money to be able to fund a campaign,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a former frontrunner who dropped out of the race on Thursday.

Democrats spent big on the early primary states, but were left with little to compete in Super Tuesday.

Before Warren raised considerable money in February following a fiery debate performance in which she attacked Bloomberg, her campaign was cash strapped. She had to take a $3 million line of credit and tapped into $400,000 of it in January. In the same month, she raised $10.8 million and spent over double the amount totaling $22.3 million.

Former mayor of South Bend, Ind. Pete Buttigieg raised just $6.2 million in January and spent $75 million. Super PAC VoteVets spent an additional $3.6 million on advertising for Buttigieg. However, unable to build on the momentum from the Iowa caucuses results, he suspended his campaign before Super Tuesday.

Other Democrats, like Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), dropped out last year owing to lack of funds.

“My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue,” Harris’ campaign email said . “I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.”

The remaining frontrunning candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden who have spent around $116 million and $61 million respectively. Sanders raised a considerable amount from individual contributions and used it to campaign in the early contests and for Super Tuesday . He has rounded up 563 delegates so far.

Meanwhile, Biden has spent sparsely but is still topping the charts after a boost in South Carolina that eventually led him to dominate Super Tuesday with 638 delegates. Unite the Country , a super PAC, spent $8.9 million backing Biden.

Biden won endorsements from Bloomberg, Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) after they dropped out of the race this week. His fundraising numbers are less than half of Sanders, but Bloomberg’s backing could work in the former vice president’s favor in the form of a super PAC.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) has spent over $11.5 million on her campaign and has won 2 delegates so far. Despite yielding poor results, Gabbard has vowed to stay till the Democratic National Convention.

The 2008 presidential race holds the record for the highest spending by candidate committees at $1.7 billion, but with $1.6 billion poured into the 2020 race from both sides of the aisle already, the 2020 contest is well on its way to breaking that record.



